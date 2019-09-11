Putting behind the disappointment of US Open 2019 final, tennis legend Serena Williams chose the runaway instead of a tennis court to take a quick recovery from the gruelling WTA schedule. Presenting the latest collection of her fashion label – S by Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champ was joined by her two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia on the runway on Tuesday (September 10) at Klarna in New York City.

Wearing a snakeskin miniskirt that she designed on her own – Serena made her traditional post-show bow while carrying little Olympia in her arms. The two-year-old wore a black top and a pair of colourful shoes, her hair being styled in a cute ponytail. As befitting a tennis legend, Williams had some prominent fans in attendance, notably Kim Kardashian, TV host Gayle King, Jonathan Cheban, Alessandra Ambrosio, Ashley Graham and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Proud of my bestie @serenawilliams for the launch of her new collection at the @nyfw ! pic.twitter.com/Tf6V9p6Q5e — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) September 10, 2019

Cuteness overload 🥰🥰 Serena Williams carried Olympia down the runway for her #NYFW Show pic.twitter.com/CEXgzzSGGh — Luis. 👸🏾🐐 (@serenapower_) September 10, 2019



During the event, Serena presented her Spring/Summer 2020 collection part of her fashion line. The 37-year-old Williams showed herself to be a fan of bold prints, in hues like purple or bright blue, or in black and white.

Talking about the women’s singles final of US Open 2019, teenager Bianca Andreescu produced a bold and brilliant performance to secure a straight-sets 6-3, 7-5 win and deny former world number one Williams from a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title.

With the win, Andreescu has jumped to a career-high fifth in the world rankings a year after sitting outside the top 200 when she was an unknown quantity to most in her home country. Also, this was Serena’s fourth loss in a Grand Slam final since making a comeback after the birth of her daughter.