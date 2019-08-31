Six-time champion Serena Williams registered a decisive win over Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing US Open. Williams defeated Muchova 6-3 6-2 after converting five of nine break points against the Wimbledon quarter-finalist. The No. 8 seed American was broken back midway through the second set, but it was an otherwise flawless display from the 37-year-old in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

During her on-court interview after the match, Williams characterised her play as “intense.” She will now face Petra Martic, the No. 22 seed from Croatia for a place in the quarterfinals.

Martic defeated Anastasija Sevastova from Latvia 6-4, 6-3 to move to the fourth round.

Second seed Ashleigh Barty also entered the Round of 16 after securing a comfortable 7-5, 6-3 win over Greek 30th seed Maria Sakkari.

And third seed Karolina Pliskova overcame a mid-match blip to beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

The victory for Serena Williams was a much smoother outing than she had in her previous match, where she spent the first half of the encounter trying to find her rhythm against American teenager Catherine McNally.