The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams progressed to the semifinal of Wimbledon Open 2019 after defeating unseeded and her countrymate Alison Riske by 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Tuesday. Seventh seed Simona Halep and Eighth seed Elina Svitolina also registered victories in their respective quarterfinal matches to advance to the semifinal at the All England Club.

With the victory over Riske, the 11th seeded Serena registered her 97th victory in Wimbledon and will face another unseeded player Barbora Strycova in the semis. The seven times Wimbledon champion won her first set against Alison comfortably before allowing her opponent to level back in the second set. However, in the final set she found her usual self and took an early lead before succumbing her opponent to a 6-3 defeat for her 12th Wimbledon semifinal.

Earlier on the day, Romania’s Halep became the first women singles player to enter the semifinal after defeating China’s Zhang Shuai 7-6(4), 6-1. The match did not start as the seventh seed would have liked as he conceded an early lead of 0-3 to Zhang. But she held her nerve and came back fiercely by breaking her opponent back to back and won the first set in tiebreaker. The second set had Halep written all over it as she won it by 6-1.

Eighth seed Svitolina defeated unseeded Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-4 to advance to another Grand Slam semifinal. She came from a break down in both the sets to register a victory in her quarterfinal match. She will face Halep in her semis tie, in what is expected to be a mouth-watering clash on Thursday.