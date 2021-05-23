Prolific striker Sergio Aguero creates history on his final Premier League game in Manchester City jersey on Sunday against Everton. Aguero scored a brace and broke Wayne Rooney’s record of most goals for a single club in the English Premier League. Also Read - Premier League Live Streaming in India: When And Where to Watch Live EPL Football Match Online and on TV

After spending almost a decade in City, Aguero netted 184 goals for them in the league, while Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney scored 182 in the Red Devils outfit.

The Argentine striker achieved several milestones during his Manchester City as he guided them to five Premier League titles as the Citizens turned into one of the fiercest teams in Europe during the last decade.

He ends his City journey with record 12 PL hat-tricks and a clutch moment in the 2021 Premier League title race with the ‘Aguerooo’ moment against QPR.

The 32-year-old is expected to move to Barcelona after the Champions League Final against Chelsea. However, he finished his Premier League journey as one of the most prolific goal scorers. With 184 goals he is the top-scoring non-English player in the league while fourth in the overall list.



He won the golden boot during the 2104-15 season, while he netted 20 plus goals six times in Premier League campaigns.

In the final match of the Premier League season, Manchester City players gave a guard of honour to their club legend Aguero ahead of the clash. The Argentine didn’t start the game for City but the Premier League champions didn’t let it affect the game. The Pep Guardiola side were already 3-0 up when Aguero entered the game in the 65th minute as a substitute for Riyad Mahrez.

Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring for City in the 11th minute and after that, they never looked back in the game. Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead just two minutes later in the 13th. In the second half, talented Phil Foden netted the goal on the 53rd minute before Aguero bid goodbye to Etihad with sublime strikes in the 71st and the 76th minute.