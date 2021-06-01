While uncertainty hovers over Lionel Messi’s future at Camp Nou, Sergio Aguero was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Monday. Barcelona roped in Aguero as a free agent for a two-year period. During the press conference after the unveiling, Aguero expressed his desire to play alongside Messi at Camp Nou. Also Read - Sergio Aguero Joins FC Barcelona as Free Agent on 2-Year Contract

“Of course I hope to play with Messi. What happens with Leo is a decision that he and the club will make. It is a pride to play with him. I’ve played with him in the national team. If he stays here, which I think he will, we will try to give our best for the club,” Aguero told reporters on Monday. Also Read - Barcelona President Joan Laporta Provides Big Updates on Lionel Messi And Ronald Koeman's Futures at The Club

Aguero revealed he has been in touch with Messi on a regular basis, but asserted that he cannot disclose the talk they have. He also revealed that Messi had congratulated him following the signing. Also Read - "Lionel Messi Will Stay": Former Barcelona Sporting Director Makes Huge Claim on The Argentine's Future

“I’ve spoken with Messi, I speak with him every day. But I can’t tell you what we talk about. The last message was that he congratulated me, but we continued to talk about other things, which I can’t share,” he added.

Barcelona in their official statement revealed that Aguero’s release clause is set at 100 million euros.

“FC Barcelona and Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club from 1 July when his contract with Manchester City expires. The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season and his buy out clause is set at 100 million euros,” Barcelona said in the statement.

There is much speculation over Messi’s future and it would be interesting to see what happens in the near future.