Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claims that departing striker Sergio Aguero is irreplaceable. The Premier League giants on Monday confirmed that Aguero will part ways with them after his contract expires this summer. The Argentine has played 384 games in City's jersey and netted 257 goals and 60 assists.

Guardiola talked about the latest training session of Aguero and hailed his commitment to the club.

"We have still two months ahead, and today I saw the training session, how brilliant he was and his commitment," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

The Spanish manager further said Aguero is irreplaceable in the souls and hearts of the Manchester City fans as he played a monumental role in guiding them to 13 trophies so far.

“Sergio is irreplaceable. I could say in terms of numbers he can be replaceable, it’s not easy when you see more than 360 games played and more than 250 goals, the amount of titles.

“So it’s the legend, the best striker this club has ever had for this century through the years, but is irreplaceable in the souls, in the hearts, in the minds of our fans, of our people, of the players that played alongside him and all the managers who worked with him,” the Manchester City manager added.

Guardiola further talked about Aguero’s future and claims he can extend his career to three or four years longer.

“He’s a fantastic person, a human being, and I’m pretty sure if his mind is still aggressive like he is, he can extend his career longer and longer than maybe two or three or four or five years,” he said.

Aguero is heavily linked to Catalan giants Barcelona and Frace’s Paris Saint-Germain, while he still has a chance to fulfill his dream of winning the Champions League in City’s jersey as the current Premier League leaders will lock horns against Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals stage.