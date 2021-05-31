FC Barcelona on Monday announced that they have signed Argentina striker Sergio Aguero on a two-year contract. Aguero, who parted ways with Manchester City after a glorious career, joined Barcelona as a free agent. Also Read - Barcelona President Joan Laporta Provides Big Updates on Lionel Messi And Ronald Koeman's Futures at The Club

Aguero will reunite with his Argentina teammate and good friend Lionel Messi if he decides to extend his contract.

Barcelona announced Aguero's arrival with a classic chant – "Aguerooo," on their Twitter account.



Aguero on Saturday played the UEFA Champions League for Manchester City but he failed to guide his team to victory after coming from the bench in the second half of the game.

The Argentine ended his Manchester City stint as a Premier League legend. He won the league title with City five times in the last decade. In the last season, he managed to win Carabao Cup and Premier League title.

In March, Manchester City confirmed a statue of the Argentine striker has been commissioned to stand alongside those currently in work to honour David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

Barcelona in their official statement revealed that Aguero’s release clause is set at 100 million euros.

“FC Barcelona and Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club from 1 July when his contract with Manchester City expires. The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season and his buy out clause is set at 100 million euros,” Barcelona said in the statement.

Aguero creates history on his final Premier League game in Manchester City jersey on Sunday against Everton. Aguero scored a brace and broke Wayne Rooney’s record of most goals for a single club in the English Premier League.

After spending almost a decade in City, Aguero netted 184 goals for them in the league, while Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney scored 183 in the Red Devils outfit.

He ends his City journey with record 12 PL hat-tricks and a clutch moment in the 2021 Premier League title race with the ‘Aguerooo’ moment against QPR.