Manchester: Sergio Aguero is set to leave Manchester City after spending 10 memorable year during which he became their all-time leading goalscorer while winning 10 trophies, the club has announced. Aguero arrived at Etihad Stadium from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to become a club legend producing numerous breathtaking performances in the blue shirt.

Aguero is out of contract once the season ends and City have confirmed the Argentine will not renew his deal. Although he wanted to extend his stay but his absence owing to injury and illness has limited his appearances to just five matches across competitions this season which contributed in his impending exit.

"When a cycle comes to an end, may sensations arise," Aguero posted on Twitter. "A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten seasons – unusual for a professional player in this day and age."

“Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club – people who will always be in my heart. I was to join during the reconstruction era of 2011, and with the guidance of the owners and the contributions of many players, we earned a place among the greatest in the world.

“The task to maintain this well-deserved privileged position will remain on other. As for myself, I will continue to give it my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans. Then, a new stage with new challenges will begin and I am fully ready to face them with the same passion and professionalism that I have always dedicated to continue competing at the highest level,” he added.

Aguero has so far scored 257 goals in 384 appearances for City – an all-time club record.

One of the most iconic, arguably Premier League’s greatest, came when his last-minute goal against QPR snatched away the title from bitter rivals Manchester United on goal-difference.

The 32-year-old will be a red-hot target for several European clubs who are in pursuit of a striker including the likes of FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.