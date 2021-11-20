New Delhi: News coming in that Barcelona footballer and Argentine international, Sergio Aguero will be announcing his retirement from football on permanent basis. The former Manchester City forward was taken off in the first-half in a La Liga game against Alaves, last month due to breathing problem. It was further reported that, Aguero has been diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia or in simple words, irregular heartbeat.Also Read - Xavi Hernandez's Debut as Barca Coach Highlights Weekend Football in Spain

According to Gerard Romero, the Argentine forward is all set to retire from football due to heat complications and a press conference is scheduled for next week.

🚨 El Kun Agüero se retira. Los problemas en el corazón le obligan a dejar el fútbol en activo. La próxima semana hay prevista una rueda de prensa para el anuncio de su retirada. Lo estamos contando en https://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL #barça #fcblive #kunaguero — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) November 20, 2021



“Kun Agüero retires. Heart problems force him to leave football active. Next week a press conference is scheduled to announce his withdrawal. We are counting it in,” Romero tweeted.

The Barcelona forward has been an asset in world football and has been successful wherever he went. No one can ever forget his last-minute goal for Manchester City against QPR, which gave the Blues their first ever Premier League title after a gap of 44 years.

For the national team he is the third-highest goal scorer, scoring 41 goals in 101 matches. He is part of the Argentina team that won the 2021 Copa America, beating Brazil in the final as the La Albiceleste lift their first trophy after a gap of 28 years.