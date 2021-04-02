During the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers, Spanish star Sergio Ramos picked up a calf injury and is set to miss crucial fixtures against Liverpool and Barcelona. The Spanish star would be out of action for four weeks which means he will not be a part of the Los Blancos outfit for the fixtures against Liverpool and Barcelona. This would come as a major setback for Real Madrid. Also Read - Erling Haaland's Agent Mino Raiola And Father Land in Barcelona For Transfer Talks With President Joan Laporta

Real Madrid released a statement to provide the Sergio Ramos injury update on Thursday. The statement read, “Following the tests carried out today on our captain, Sergio Ramos, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the internal calf in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored.” Also Read - GEO vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022: Captain, Vice-captain - Georgia vs Spain Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at 9:30 PM IST March 28 Sunday

“What hurts me the most is not being able to help my team in these highly-demanding games when our season will be on the line,” Ramos wrote on Instagram.

Ramos is a key player for the defending LaLiga champions. The Spanish icon had only recently returned to action after recovering from a left knee injury that had kept him out for a considerable period of time.