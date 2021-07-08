New Delhi: Veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent on Thursday. Ramos, who left Real Madrid after 16 years last month, has signed a two-year deal with PSG. The prolific defender is one of the most decorated players in football history as he has a couple of Euro Cup and 2010 World Cup with Spain.Also Read - Sergio Ramos Admits he Wanted to Stay at Real Madrid But Offer Had Expiry Date

While at Real Madrid, Ramos was an architect behind their hat-trick of Champions League titles in 2016-2018. He won 22 trophies with Real Madrid which includes five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues. The Spanish defender has achieved everything which is there in the books and he will look to give his best for PSG. Ramos will join players like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr in PSG squad.

Paris Saint-Germain took to Twitter to announce his arrival at the club.

In the 716 matches he has played in club football, Ramos has scored 104 goals which make him even more lethal. In the last season at the Los Blancos, the 35-year-old suffered an injury crisis that forced him out of most of the matches. He even failed to make it into Spain’s national team for Euro 2020 due to fitness concerns.

After leaving his last club, Ramos revealed that he wanted to stay at Real Madrid but the club said it was too late for him to sign the contract extension.

PSG have done some smart business in this transfer window as Ramos is the second free agent they signed as earlier they acquired the services of Georginio Wijnaldum. While they also signed Moroccon full-back Achraf Hakimi for about 70 million USD from Inter Milan.