Veteran defender Sergio Ramos has been left out from Spain's squad for the Euro 2020. Ramos, who has won the World Cup and twin Euro Trophies, is going through a rough patch this season due to major injury setbacks.

Interestingly, none of the Real Madrid player has been included in the 24-man squad for Luis Enrique's Spanish side.

Manchester City center back Aymeric Laporte gets the call up from the Span team after he parted ways with the France national team. Amongst other key players, Spain included Sergio Busquets, Rodri and Pedri. While young starlet, Ansu Fati missed out on his place as he is yet to recover from the knee injury.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡NUESTRA SELECCIÓN!!! 🇪🇸 Estos son los 24 futbolistas que defenderán los colores de la @SeFutbol en la #EURO2020. 💪🏻 ¡¡Vuestro grito de ánimo será nuestra energía en la lucha por el Campeonato de Europa!!#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021



The last time Ramos represented Spain in World Cup qualifiers in March when he was substituted during a draw with Greece and came on late in a win over Kosovo.

Another notable omission from the team was Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Azpeliguera as Enrique preferred Unai Simon, David de Gea and Robert Sanchez over him.

In the attacking department, Alvaro Morata will lead with charge with players like Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal and Adama Traore by his side.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David de Gea, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago Alcantara, Koke, Fabian Ruiz, Marcos Llorente

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia