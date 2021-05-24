Legendary defender Sergio Ramos reacted to his snub from the Spanish team for the Euro 2020. On Monday, Spain announce a 24-man squad for the Euro Cup which is scheduled to start next month. Also Read - Sergio Ramos Left Out of Spain Euro 2020 Squad; Aymeric Laporte Gets Chance

Ramos, who is ranked amongst the greatest defenders to ever play the game, failed to make the cut for the squad after being hampered with injuries throughout the last season.

Ramos took to Twitter to share his feeling on the snub and said things do not always go the way you want.

“After a tough few months and a strange season unlike anything I have experienced in my career comes the Euros.

“I have fought and worked body and soul every day to be able to reach 100 per cent with Real Madrid and the national team, but things do not always go the way you want,” he tweeted.

Después de unos meses jodidos y una temporada atípica y distinta a lo que he vivido en toda mi carrera, también se une la Eurocopa. After a tough few months and a strange season unlike anything I have experienced in my career comes the Euros. pic.twitter.com/U8fWjR5et5 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 24, 2021



In the series of tweets, he further said that it hurts not to represent the country but he is ready to give full support to his teammates.

“It pains me not to have been able to help my team more and not to play for Spain but, in this case, the best thing to do is rest, fully recover and come back next year like we’ve always done. It hurts not to represent your country, but I have to be honest and sincere,” he tweeted.

It pains me not to have been able to help my team more and not to play for Spain but, in this case, the best thing to do is rest, fully recover and come back next year like we’ve always done. It hurts not to represent your country, but I have to be honest and sincere. — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 24, 2021

I wish all my teammates the very best of luck and I hope we have a great Euros. I’ll be another fan cheering on from home. A big shout to everyone and #VivaEspaña and #HalaMadrid always!

I wish all my teammates the very best of luck and I hope we have a great Euros. I’ll be another fan cheering on from home.

A big shout to everyone and #VivaEspaña 🇪🇸 and #HalaMadrid ⚪ always! — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 24, 2021

The last time Ramos represented Spain in World Cup qualifiers in March when he was substituted during a draw with Greece and came on late in a win over Kosovo.

Ramos has won two Euro Cups and a World Cup trophy for Spain and was a crucial part of their dominating era from 2008 to 2012.