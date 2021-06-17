New Delhi: Sergio Ramos has revealed that he accepted the offer from Real Madrid to extend his stay but the club later told him that there was no offer on the table. Ramos, who has won a total of 22 trophies for Los Blancos, left the club after 16 years on Thursday. Also Read - ICC Launches Fundraiser to Support UNICEF'S COVID-19 Relief Efforts in South Asia

Ramos said that the COVID-19 outbreak was the reason why his contract talks got stretched.

Speaking at his farewell press conference, Ramos said: "The first thing I want to say is that I never wanted to leave. I wanted to stay here. The club offered me the possibility of extending my contract, but because of Covid, it was put on the back burner.

“The club made me a one-year offer with a salary reduction. I have to say that there was no economic problem. I wanted two years and peace of mind for me and my family.

The veteran Spanish defender said that he accepted the 1-year contract but the club told him that it was too late as the offer got expired.

“During the last talks, I accepted the one-year offer, but I was informed that it was no longer possible, that it had an expiration date and that I had not heard about it,” he added.

There were several reports that Ramos was against the wage pay cut as Madrid tried to lure him with other options.

The 35-year-old admitted that the conditions were changed several times during his contract talk with the club.

“The conditions have changed several times, on their part and on ours. It got to a point where we had to make a decision but they never told me that the offer had an expiry date. It’s understandable but it surprised me, that the offer had expired.”

Ramos has won almost every trophy with the Los Blancos in his 16-year stay with the club. He joined Real Madrid back in 2005 from Sevilla. The veteran denied the rumours of joining his former club Sevilla as he is still heavily linked to Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.