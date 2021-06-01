Premier League champions Manchester City are looking to sign Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos to add more strength to their defensive line. Ramos, who has won every trophy with the Los Blancos, has not extended his contract with them yet. Also Read - Barcelona Sign Manchester City Defender Eric Garcia as Free Transfer

While it was expected that Ramos and Madrid will sort out their contract situation before it becomes too late, that has not happened. And now, it has seen Ramos' Real Madrid future hang loose. The defender entered last season with only one year left on his current contract and with no deal for an extension in place, it means that Ramos' contract expires at the end of June.

According to ESPN Manchester City are considering a move for Sergio Ramos with Pep Guardiola reportedly looking for him as an option. The report has indicated that the Cityzens are considering a two year contract with the possibility of a third although that could see Ramos play MLS football with New York City FC. However, the exact contract situation hasn't been figured out but ESPN has revealed that Guardiola believes the 35-year-old would be a good addition to their team.