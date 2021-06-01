Premier League champions Manchester City are looking to sign Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos to add more strength to their defensive line. Ramos, who has won every trophy with the Los Blancos, has not extended his contract with them yet. Also Read - Barcelona Sign Manchester City Defender Eric Garcia as Free Transfer
While it was expected that Ramos and Madrid will sort out their contract situation before it becomes too late, that has not happened. And now, it has seen Ramos’ Real Madrid future hang loose. The defender entered last season with only one year left on his current contract and with no deal for an extension in place, it means that Ramos’ contract expires at the end of June. Also Read - Zinedine Zidane Slams Real Madrid Board And President in Explosive Open Letter
According to ESPN Manchester City are considering a move for Sergio Ramos with Pep Guardiola reportedly looking for him as an option. The report has indicated that the Cityzens are considering a two year contract with the possibility of a third although that could see Ramos play MLS football with New York City FC. However, the exact contract situation hasn’t been figured out but ESPN has revealed that Guardiola believes the 35-year-old would be a good addition to their team. Also Read - Citizens' Heartbreak: Overthinker Pep Guardiola's Tactical Blunders Cost Manchester City Champions League Final
His leadership plus experience at the highest stage combined with his mentality and ability despite him being in his mid-thirties has Guardiola believing that it’s exactly what Manchester City needs. That is despite the fact that the club have Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte although they did lose Eric Garcia on a free-transfer to Barcelona.
Sergio Ramos last week was opted out of Luis Enrique’s 26-men squad for the upcoming Euros, which left the entire world in shock. Real Madrid in the recently concluded season finished second to neighbours Atletico Madrid in the La Liga, bowed out to eventual winners Chelsea in the Champions League Final and getting knocked out by third-tier side Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey from the Round of 32 stage.
Real Madrid just completed the signing of David Alaba, who could eventually replace Ramos as a center-back if the Spanish defender ends up leaving the club. All things considered, Los Blancos seem to have leverage in their negotiations with Ramos, so the captain has a decision to make about his future and his legacy.
Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya