Live Streaming Serie A in India

Juventus would start overwhelming favourites when they lock horns with Verona on Sunday in a Serie A match. Both the sides would be coming into the match high-on-confidence. While Verona drew 2-2 against Genoa, Juventus blanked Crotone 3-0 in their last match.

Verona would face a massive setback even before entering the pitch as they would be missing the services of Nikola Kalinic, Ebrima Colley and Federico Ceccherini.

When is the Hellas Verona vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Hellas Verona vs Juventus Serie A match will take place on Sunday, February 28.

What are the timings of the Hellas Verona vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Hellas Verona vs Juventus Serie A match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Hellas Verona vs Juventus Serie A match being played?

The Hellas Verona vs Juventus Serie A match will be played at the Stadio Bentegodi.

Where can you live stream the Hellas Verona vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Hellas Verona vs Juventus Serie A match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Hellas Verona vs Juventus match?

The Serie A 2020-21 Hellas Verona vs Juventus match will telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD.

Likely Predicted XI

Hellas Verona: Marco Silvestri (GK); Domenico Criscito, Ivan Radovanovic, Andrea Masiello; Lennart Czyborra, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Davide Zappacosta; Marko Pjaca, Mattia Destro

Juventus: Wojciech Tomasz Szczęsny (GK); Alex Sandro, Mattijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Gianluca Frabott; Dejan Kulusevski, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo