Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Spezia LIVE Streaming

Eyes would be on Cristiano Ronaldo when Juventus host Spezia. The hosts will start overwhelming favourites despite their draw in their last game against Verona. Juventus would be missing the services of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Cuadrado.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Juventus vs Spezia live Serie A match.

Live Streaming Serie A in India Juventus vs Spezia

When is the Juventus vs Spezia Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Spezia Serie A match will take place on Wednesday, March 3.

What are the timings of the Juventus vs Spezia Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Spezia Serie A match will start at 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the Juventus vs Spezia Serie A match being played?

The Juventus vs Spezia Serie A match will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Verona vs Juventus Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Spezia Serie A match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Juventus vs Spezia Serie A match?

The Juventus vs Spezia Serie A match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

Juventus vs Spezia Likely 11

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczęsny; Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Gianluca Frabotta; Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa; Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo

Spezia possible starting line-up: Ivan Provedel; Luca Vignali, Ardian Ismajli, Julian Chabot, Ardian Ismajli; Nahuel Estevez, Matteo Ricci, Giulio Maggiore; Emmanuel Gyasi, Kevin Audelo, Riccardo Saponara