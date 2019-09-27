AC Milan began the match brightly and the first real chance of the game came in the tenth minute, when a Hakan Çalhanoğlu free kick flew just wide.

In the 18th minute, the Rossoneri took the lead: Rafael Leão was brought down in the box by Lorenzo De Silvestri and Krzysztof Piątek confidently dispatched from the penalty spot.

Two minutes later, Franck Kessié fired just wide before Salvatore Sirigu produced a magnificent save to keep out Leão’s header with 22 minutes on the clock.

AC Milan were piling on the pressure as Çalhanoğlu forced the Torino goalkeeper to make another save with a long-range snapshot after 24 minutes. In the 42nd minute, Krzysztof had another effort on goal but just missed the target.

However, for all of AC Milan’s dominance, the Diavolo almost conceded seconds before the half-time whistle: a ball over the top caught Gigio Donnarumma out and Andrea Belotti failed to hit the target with the goal gaping.

After the restart, the Rossoneri came inches away from doubling their lead iin the 54th minute: Alessio Romagnoli launched a quick counter-attack and picked out Piątek in the box, but the latter’s first-time strike went wide of the post.

After this, the level of the Rossoneri’s performance dropped somewhat, and Giampaolo’s side were made to pay in the 72nd minute as Belotti beat Donnarumma with a powerful strike from the edge of the box. And things got worse for the Rossoneri in the 76th minute: the same Italian forward found the net with an overhead kick after Donnarumma had got his hands to Zaza’s effort.

With the match coming to an end, both sides had glorious chances to score: Kessié couldn’t keep the ball down just yards away from the Granata goal before Zaza slipped at the vital moment when it looked certain he’d make it 3-1. Finally, Sirigu somehow managed to get in the way of Piątek’s header in what was the final opportunity of the game.