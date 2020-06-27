Juventus opened up a seven-point lead at the top of Serie A after a thumping 4-0 win over bottom dwellers Lecce on Friday night in Turin. Also Read - JUV vs LCE Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Juventus vs Lecce Today's Football Match at Allianz Stadium 1:15 AM IST June 27 Saturday

Fabio Luioni was sent off in the first half reducing Lecce to 10 men compounding their problems against a formidable Juventus. However, they did well to hold the table toppers in the first half with neither side breaking the deadlock.

After resumption, Paulo Dybala, with a sublime strike, opened the floodgates with Juventus taking a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute. Cristoano Ronaldo was then brought down Luca Rossettini and the Portuguese converted to the spot-kick to double the lead.

Gonzalo Higuain (83′) and Matthijs de Ligt (85′) added a goal each to complete the rout at the Allianz Stadium.

Juvenuts manager Maurizio Sarri was happy with how Higuain performed in light of how the Argentine has been personally affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“He had a difficult time on a personal and global level, because the coronavirus emergency hit him a lot and left a mark on him,” Sarri was quoted as saying by Goal.com. “He has returned, had a minor injury and is now getting back into shape. I am happy that he scored immediately, he is a player who will give us a lot in this season finale.”