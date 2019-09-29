Star Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo put behind his injury setback to score his third consecutive goal at home this season as Juventus extended their unbeaten run in the Italian football league – Serie A. Courtesy, Ronaldo’s goal Juventus registered a clinical 2-0 home win over SPAL to claim the second spot in the league.

Ronaldo’s incredible header once again showed his worth for Italian champions who secured three points after the win. Earlier Miralem Pjanic gave Juventus the lead with a stunning strike just prior to halftime.

The 34-year-old was forced to miss Juventus’ recent win against Brescia because of the niggling adductor injury but was declared fit to compete on Saturday. He put in a typically industrious performance, playing all 90 minutes in the process.

After the win, Juventus are in second spot in the points table with 16 points, two behind leaders Inter Milan after their 3-1 victory at Sampdoria on Saturday.



The scoreline could have been worse for SPAL but credit to Albanian goalkeeper Etrit Berisha who made some fine saves throughout the match. SPAL achieved their second ever win over the Turin giants last April.

On-loan from Atalanta this season – Berisha got his hand to deny Paulo Dybala’s curling goal-bound effort just after half an hour. He later produced another brilliant save as he parried a point-blank Aaron Ramey header off a Ronaldo cross in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made his 903rd club football appearance, surpassing the Italian record of 902 achieved by AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini.

Juventus and Inter will take on each other at San Siro on October 6.