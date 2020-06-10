SET vs SNT Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Vitoria Setubal vs Santa Clara Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SET vs SNT at Estadio do Bonfim: The ongoing 2019-20 Portuguese or Primeira League is the 86th such season and will conclude by July 26. The league, like others, was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but returned on June 3 behind closed doors. The participating teams include Belenenses SAD, Benfica, Boavista, Braga, Desportivo das Aves, Famalicão, Gil Vicente, Marítimo, Moreirense, Paços de Ferreira, Portimonense, Porto, Rio Ave, Santa Clara, Sporting CP, Tondela, Vitória de Guimarães and Vitória de Setúbal. Benfica are the defending champions.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Vitoria Setubal and Santa Clara will start at 8:20 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio do Bonfim

SET vs SNT My Dream11 Team

G Makaridze, J Rocha, B Pires, P Sagna, E Bessa, Z Sanusi, C Ramos, L Henrique, H Guedes (vice-captain), T Santana (captain), C Alberto-Junior

SET vs SNT SQUADS

Vitoria Setubal: Joao Valido, Lucas Paes, Giorgi Makaridze, Joao Meira, Silvio Manuel, Luis Miguel, Nuno Pinto, Jubal Rocha, Bruno Pires, Artur Jorge, Andre Sousa, Leandro Silva, Carlos Vinicius-II, Jose Egas, Rodrigo Antonio-Mathiola, Tofol Montiel, Eber Bessa, Tiago Castro, Nuno Valente, Andre Pedrosa, Leandro Vilela, Jose Semedo, Helder Guedes, Khalid Hachadi, Brian Mansilla, Hildeberto Jose, Frederic Mendy, Mirko Antonucci

Santa Clara: Rodolfo Cardoso, Marco Pereira, Andre Ferreira, Joao Ricardo-Afonso, Joao Lucas, Cesar Martins, Fabio Cardoso, Pierre Sagna, Mamadu Cande, Zaidu Sanusi, Costinha, Andre Filipe-Ukra, Anderson Carvalho, Chico Ramos, Rafael Ramos, Osama Rashid, Nene, Lincoln Henrique, Guilherme Schettine, Ze Manuel, Thiago Santana, Cryzan da-Cruz, Diogo Salomao, Carlos Alberto-Junior

