Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sevilla vs Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match SEV vs BAR at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan: In one of the most exciting battles of LaLiga 2019-20 on Matchday 30, defending LaLiga champions Barcelona travel to Sevilla on Friday as they aim to extend their lead at the top of the table. The LaLiga 2019-20 SEV vs BAR encounter will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST. Barcelona will ride on their winning momentum when they take on Sevilla. In the last game of the tournament, the Catalans managed to clinch three points after beating Leganes. Both teams have been impressed in the season so far and the upcoming encounter could turn out to be an exciting affair. Talking about the standings, Sevilla find themselves at the third spot in the league with 51 points on board and are fresh from a 1-1 draw to Levante. Also Read - TOT vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Football Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 12.45 AM IST June 20

Barcelona on the other end, sit at the top spot with 64 points and have a meager two-point cushion over arch-rivals Real Madrid. FC Barcelona will be eager to continue the winning run and avoid any slip ups as it could possibly cost them the title. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page. Also Read - NOR vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Norwich City vs Southampton Football Match at Carrow Road, Norwich 10.30 PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The LaLiga match between Osasuna and Atletico Madrid will start at 1.30 AM IST. Also Read - SIG vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sigtuna CC vs Pakistanska Foreningen at Marsta Cricket Ground 9.30PM IST

Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Sergio Escudero, Jesus Navas

Midfielders: Frenkie De Jong, Arthur Melo, Ever Banega, Lucas Ocampos

Forwards: Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez (VC)

SEV vs BAR Probable XIs

Sevilla: Vaclik; Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Reguilon; Jordan, Fernando, Banega; Ocampos, De Jong, Munir.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Braithwaite.

SEV vs BAR SQUADS

Sevilla: Javi Diaz, Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Escudero, Sergio Reguilon, Ever Banega, Fernando Francisco Reges, Franco Vazquez, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos, Nemanja Gudelj, Nolito, Oliver Torres, Rony Lopes, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyr.

Barcelona: Inaki Pena, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo, Nelson Semedo, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Akieme, Alex Collado, Ansu Fati, Arda Turan, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Frenkie De Jong, Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Riqui Puig, Sergio Busquets, Monchu, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SEV Dream11 Team/ BAR Dream11 Team/ Sevilla Dream11 Team/ Barcelona Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.