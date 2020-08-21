SEV vs INT Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Team Prediction UEFA Europa League 2020 Final – Football Tips For Today's Match SEV vs INT at RheinEnergieStadion: In what promises to be a mouthwatering clash, Sevilla FC take on Inter Milan in the summit clash of the Europa league tonight. While Milan breezed past Shakhtar Donetsk in the semifinal to book enter final, Sevilla had to come back from a goal down against favourites Manchester United for a 2-1 to progress ahead.

Both the teams have been in excellent form. Inter haven't lost a game since the beginning of March this year as they finished second in the Italian Serie A, just one point behind champions Juventus. They will be hoping to claim their first European trophy in 10 years.

On the other hand, Sevilla are the most successful team in Europa League's history, having won the title five times.

This will be the first time that the two giants will be taking on each other in a European competition.

The official TV broadcast of UEFA Europa League 2019-20 will be available on the Sony Sports network. The online live streaming of Europa League semifinal will be available on the Sony Liv app.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 final match between Sevilla FC and Inter Milan will start at 12.30 AM IST – August 22.

Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

SEV vs INT My Dream11 Team

S Handanovic, A Young, S Reguilon, J Navas, N Barella, M Brozovic, E Banega, L Ocampos, L Martinez (vice-captain), R Lukaku (captain)

SEV vs INT Probable XIs

Sevilla FC: Bounou, Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Reguilon, Fernando, Jordan, Banega, Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Suso

Inter Milan: Handanovic, Godin, Bastoni, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio, Gagliardini, Barella, Brozovic, Young, Martinez, Lukaku

Sevilla FC vs Inter Milan Squads

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni, Ashley Young, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Diego Godin, Milan Skriniar, Kwadwo Asamoah, Lorenzo Pirola, Andrea Ranocchia, Antonio Candreva, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Victor Moses, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino, Borja Valero, Lucien Agoume, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez, Sebestiano Esposito.

Sevilla FC: Jonathan Silva, Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Oscar Rodriguez, Bryan Gil, Javier Eraso, Aitor Ruibal, Roque Mesa, Ruben Perez, Alexander Szymanowski, Recio, Ibrahim Amadou, Guido Carrillo, Miguel Guerrero, Roger Assale, Javier Aviles, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem, Marc Navarro, Rodrigo Tarin

