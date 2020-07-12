Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sevilla vs Real Mallorca Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SEV vs MLC at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan: In the last battle of super Sunday in La Liga, Sevilla FC will take on Real Mallorca at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on July 12 late night (July 13 in India). Holding a six-point cushion in the Champions League race, Sevilla know they can strengthen their position even further when they play Real Mallorca in a crunch La Liga encounter. The La Liga SEV vs MLC match will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST

Meanwhile, Mallorca have everything to play for, as they are in the midst of a relegation scuffle. But even a maximum return from the remaining three games may not be enough as they have to cope with a three-point deficit, which must be erased in the next three rounds. The official broadcast of La Liga in India is available on Sony Sports network. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The LaLiga match between Sevilla FC and Real Mallorca will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M Reina

Defenders- M Valjent, J Navas (C), S Escudero

Midfielders- I Baba, S Sevilla, E Banega, J Jordan, L Ocampos (VC)

Forwards- L D Jong, L Haddadi

SEV vs MLC Probable XIs

Sevilla FC: Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Jonathan Silva, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem.

Mallorca: Aleksander Sedlar, Martin Valjent, Iddrisu Baba, Fran Gamez, Alejandro Pozo, Salva Sevilla, Joan Sastre, Daniel Rodriguez, Cucho Hernandez, Takefusa Kubo, Ante Budimir.

SEV vs MLC SQUADS

Sevilla FC (SEV): Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Jonathan Silva, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem, Marc Navarro, Rodrigo Tarin, Oscar Rodriguez, Bryan Gil, Javier Eraso, Aitor Ruibal, Roque Mesa, Ruben Perez, Alexander Szymanowski, Recio, Ibrahim Amadou, Guido Carrillo, Miguel Guerrero, Roger Assale, Javier Aviles.

Mallorca (MLC): Miguel Parera, Manolo Reina, Fabri, Antonio Raillo, Aleksander Sedlar, Fran Gamez, Francisco Campos, Joan Sastre, Leonardo Koutris, Lumor Agbenyenu, Martin Valjent, Baba Rahman, Luka Romero, Aleix Febas, Lago Junior, Salva Sevilla, Marc Pedraza, Daniel Rodriguez, Iddrisu Baba, Alejandro Pozo, Takefusa Kubo, Josep Sene, Ki Sung-Yueng, Abdon Prats, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Cucho Hernandez, Yanis Salibur, Pablo Chavarria, Ante Budimir.

