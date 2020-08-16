Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sevilla vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match SEV vs MUN at Rhein Energie Stadion: In the highly-awaited semifinal of UEFA Europa League 2019-20 on Sunday evening, Sevilla FC will lock horns against Manchester United at the Rhein Energie Stadion – August 17 in India. The UEFA Europa League SEV vs MUN semifinal match will kick-off at 12.30 AM IST. Both the teams – Sevilla and Manchester United will be eyeing the final ticket with an all-round show in the all or nothing match. Both teams were brilliant in the league stages of the tournament. Also Read - BCC vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Belgium 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Beveren CC vs Mechelen Eagles CC T10 Match, Probable XIs at The Belgian Oval, Gent 9.30 PM IST August 16

Manchester United registered a hard-earned win over Copenhagen, who never even qualified for the final 8 of the tournament. Later on, Manchester qualified for the Europa League quarter-finals and in semifinals too. In the other quarterfinal, Sevilla managed to defeat Wolves with a goal at the 88th minute from Lucas Ocampos. The official TV broadcast of UEFA Europa League 2019-20 will be available on Sony Sports network. The online live streaming of Europa League semifinal will be available on the Sony Liv app. Also Read - LVG vs RNG Dream11 Team Prediction Scottish League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Livingston vs Rangers Football Match, Predicted XIs at Tony Macaroni Arena 9 PM IST August 16

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 match between Sevilla and Manchester United will start at 12.30 AM IST – August 17. Also Read - EPN vs BRU Dream11 Team Prediction Belgian Pro League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Eupen vs Club Brugge Today's Football Match, Predicted XIs at Kehrwegstadion 7.30 PM IST August 16

Venue: Rhein Energie Stadion.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Romero

Defenders- Wan-Bissaka, Kounde, Maguire, Reguilon

Midfielders- Banega, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards- En-Nesyri, Rashford, Martial

SEV vs MUN Probable XIs

Sevilla FC: Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Jonathan Silva, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem.

Manchester United: David de Gea, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Odion Ighalo, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood.

SEV vs MUN SQUADS

Sevilla FC (SEV): Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Jonathan Silva, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem, Marc Navarro, Rodrigo Tarin, Oscar Rodriguez, Bryan Gil, Javier Eraso, Aitor Ruibal, Roque Mesa, Ruben Perez, Alexander Szymanowski, Recio, Ibrahim Amadou, Guido Carrillo, Miguel Guerrero, Roger Assale, Javier Aviles.

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martia.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUN Dream11 Team/ SEV Dream11 Team/ Manchester United Dream11 Team/ Sevilla Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.