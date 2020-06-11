Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sevilla FC vs Real Betis FC Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SEV vs RB at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan: In one of the eagerly-awaited matches of La Liga 2019-20, Sevilla FC will take on Real Betis FC at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday late night (Friday in India June 12). The first game post resumption will see Sevilla hosting Real Betis. The two sides are separated by a gap of 14 points in the league standings as Sevilla are sitting at the third position and Real Betis are 12th. Sevilla are truly on the course to seal the champions league qualification if the can keep pressing their foot on the gas in the remaining 13 games. They have managed 13 wins, eight draws, and six losses in 27 games.

On the other hand, Real Betis have suffered mixed fortunes so far this season. After 27 games, they have managed eight wins, nine draws, and 10 losses. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Sevilla FC and Real Betis FC will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Venue: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: J Robles

Defenders: Emerson, M Bartra, J Navas, S Reguilon

Midfielders: Joaquin, N Fekir (C), S Canales, E Banega, L Ocampos (VC)

Forwards: L de Jong

SEV vs RB Probable XIs

Sevilla: Vaclik (GK), Navas, Gomez, Kjaer, Promes, Sarabia, Banega, Roque Mesa, Ben Yedder, Vazquez, Munir.

Real Betis: Pau Lopez (GK), Mandi, Bartra, Sidnei, Emerson, Canales, Carvalho, Guardado, Tello, Lo Celso, Jese

SEV vs RB SQUADS

Sevilla FC: Javi Diaz, Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Escudero, Sergio Reguilon, Ever Banega, Fernando Francisco Reges, Franco Vazquez, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos, Nemanja Gudelj, Nolito, Oliver Torres, Rony Lopes, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Real Betis FC: Carlos Marin, Dani Martin, Daniel Rebollo, Joel Robles, Aissa Mandi, Alex Moreno, Alfonso Pedraza, Antonio Barragan, Emerson, Marc Bartra, Sidnei, Zouhair Feddal, Andres Guardado, Carles Alena, Cristian Tello, Diego Lainez, Edgar Gonzalez, Guido Rodriguez, Javi Garcia, Joaquin-Rodriguez, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, William Carvalho, Borja Iglesias, Juanmi, Lorenzo Moron, Raul Garcia De Haro.

