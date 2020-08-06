Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sevilla FC vs AS Roma Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SEV vs ROM at Schauinsland-Reisen Arena: In an exciting UEFA Europa League encounter, Sevilla will square off against AS Roma at the SCHAUINSLAND-REISEN-ARENA on Thursday – August 6. The Europa League SEV vs ROM match will kick-off at 10.25 PM IST. Both teams will compete for a spot in the quarter-finals as this is a knockout matchh. Sevilla have had their fair share of glory by winning six Europa League titles in the past and will be eager to go the distance this time around as well. Meanwhile, A.S. Roma did show signs of quality in Serie A this season while ending up in the 5th spot. With that being said, the neutral could expect an end to end game and here is the Dream 11 Prediction for the upcoming tie. The official broadcast of UEFA Europa League 2019-20 will be available on Sony Sports network.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Europa League match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma will start at 10.25 PM IST.

Venue: Schauinsland-reisen Arena.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Yassine Bounou

Defenders- Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Gianluca Mancini,

Midfielders- Lucas Ocampos (vc), Fernando Francisco Reges, Henrich Mkhitaryan, Amadou Diawara

Forwards- Edin Dzeko (C), Munir El Haddadi, Luke de Jong

SEV vs ROM Probable XIs

Sevilla FC: Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Jonathan Silva, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem.

AS Roma: Pau López, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, Aleksandar Kolarov, Leonardo Spinazzola, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Edin Dzeko, Justin Kluivert, Carles Perez.

SEV vs ROM SQUADS

Sevilla FC (SEV): Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Jonathan Silva, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem, Marc Navarro, Rodrigo Tarin, Oscar Rodriguez, Bryan Gil, Javier Eraso, Aitor Ruibal, Roque Mesa, Ruben Perez, Alexander Szymanowski, Recio, Ibrahim Amadou, Guido Carrillo, Miguel Guerrero, Roger Assale, Javier Aviles.

AS Roma (ROM): Pau López, Matteo Cardinali, Daniel Fuzato, Antonio Mirante, Davide Zappacosta, Juan Jesus, Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov, Mert Çetin, Davide Santon, Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Ibañez, Riccardo Calafiori, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gonzalo Villar, Cengiz Ünder, Jordan Veretout, Nicolò Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Carles Perez, Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Alessio Riccardi, Ebrima Darboe, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Felipe Estrella Galeazzi, Diego Perotti, Edin Dzeko, Nikola Kalinic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Justin Kluivert.

