SEV vs VAL Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Sevilla vs Valencia CF Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander- Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s Match SEV vs VAL at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium: In another exciting LaLiga matchup on wonderful Wednesday, Sevilla will host the Valencia CF at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium – May 12 in India. The LaLiga SEV vs VAL football match will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST. The hosts Sevilla are at fourth place in the table with 22 wins, five draws and eight losses. Sevilla are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid. Meanwhile, the visitors – Valencia are at the 14th spot in the table with nine wins, 12 draws and 14 losses. They are coming into this contest after a 3-0 win against Real Valladolid. Here is the Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction for Sevilla vs Valencia CF La Liga Santander match. Also Read - SCH vs HER Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Veltins-Arena 9:30 PM IST May 12 Wednesday

SEV vs VAL Dream11 Recent Form

Sevilla: L W W W W Also Read - VCC vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague: Captain, Vice-captain- Vinohrady CC vs Brno Raiders, Probable XIs For Today's Match 36 at Vinor Cricket Ground at 7 PM IST May 12 Wednesday

Valencia CF: L D L D D Also Read - BRD vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 35: Captain, Vice-captain- Brno Raiders vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Probable XIs For Today's T10 at Vinor Cricket Ground at 5 PM IST May 12 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Sevilla and Valencia CF will start at 10:30 PM IST – May 12 in India.

Venue: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

SEV vs VAL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Y. Bounou

Defenders: Navas, M. Acuña, G. Paulista, J. Gayà, T. Correia

Midfielders: I. Rakitic (VC), F. Francisco, D. Wass, Carlos Soler (C)

Forwards: Youssef En-Nesyri

SEV vs VAL Probable XIs

Sevilla: Bono, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Oscar Rodriguez, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos.

Valencia CF: Jasper Cillessen, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Mouctar Diakhaby, Thierry Correia, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Jose Luis Gaya, Lee Kang-in, Denis Cheryshev, Maxi Gomez.

SEV vs VAL SQUADS

Valencia CF (VAL): Aume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Unai Etxebarria, Ferro, Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel , Mouctar Diakhaby, José Luis Gayà, Hugo Guillamón, Cristiano Piccini, Kevin Sibille, Guillem Molina, Jesús Vázquez, Christian Oliva, Gonçalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev, Daniel Wass, Uros Racic, Kang-In Lee, Jason , Vicente Esquerdo, Koba Koindredi, Yunus Musah, Patrick Cutrone, Kevin Gameiro, Áex Blanco, Manu Vallejo, Maxi Gómez.

Sevilla (SEV): Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Javi Diaz; Sergi Gomez, Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Aleix Vidal, Sergio Escudero, Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos; Nemanja Gudelj, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Oscar Rodriguez, Oliver Torres, Franco Vazquez, Alejandro Gomez; Lucas Ocampos, Suso, Youssuf En-Nesyri, Luuk de Jong.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SEV Dream11 Team/ SEV Dream11 Team/ Sevilla Dream11 Team/ Valencia CF Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander/ Online Football Tips and more.