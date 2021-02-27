Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-0 on Saturday to edge past Real Madrid in the LaLiga 2020-21 points tally to occupy the No 2 spot. This was also a big win for Barcelona as Sevilla had defeated them a fortnight back in the Copa Del Rey semi-final first-leg match. The two sides will lock horns again in the second leg on Wednesday and with this LalLiga win – they would fancy their chances despite trailing 0-2. Also Read - Not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Picks His Football G.O.A.T

The early minutes of the match were intense. Time and again Messi and Dembele threatened the Sevilla defense. But the break came in form of Ousmane Dembele – who opened the scoring in the 29th-minute of the match. The constant threat of the Barca frontline forced Sevilla to play foul on a number of occasions. The Barcelona backline was not tested a lot in the first half.

The second half started and Barcelona kept pressing for goals by creating chances. Initially, Jordi Alba couldn't get to a cross from Frenkie De Jong, then Sergiño Dest hit the post, and finally, Messi missed a chance after a dream run by Dembele. On a number of occasions, they came close but not close enough. One has to admit that the Sevilla backline did a good job to keep Barcelona down to two goals.

Finally, just when it seemed that both teams have settled for a 1-0 result, Barcelona skipper stepped it up and found the target in the 85th-minute of the match to seal the game.