Sevilla FC vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Details Europa League Final

Sevilla FC will be aiming for a record-extending sixth Europa League title when they face an in-form Inter Milan at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne (Germany) tonight. Sevilla overcame favourites Manchester United in their semifinal clash to win 2-1 while Inter thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in their last-four match. Also Read - SEV vs INT Dream11 Team Final Prediction UEFA Europa League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Sevilla FC vs Inter Milan Final Match at RheinEnergieStadion 12.30 AM IST August 22

While Sevilla last won the title in 2016 – their third successive trophy, on the other hand, Inter haven’t tasted success at the European stage in 10 years now. Their head coach Antonio Conte is happy that the team has made the final after a long time but warned the players that unless they win title, nobody will remember how good they have been this season. Also Read - England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Southampton Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest ENG vs PAK Test Series, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

“What I’ve realised is that people only remember when you win finals,” Conte was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. “I won the Champions League, but I lost a further four finals and the people that leave their mark on history are those that win matches and trophies.” Also Read - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Live Streaming, Schedule And All You Need to Know

“We should be proud we have reached a first final for 10 years, especially at a prestigious club like Inter. But history is written by the conquerors, the winners. That is added motivation for us to go out and win,” he added.

On form, Inter start favourites against Sevilla but will not undermine the rich experience their Spanish opponents boast of at the competition.

SEV vs INT Live Football Streaming Details

What: Europa League, Final

When: August 22, 2020 – in India

Venue: RheinEnergieStadion (Germany)

Timings: 12:30 AM IST

TV Broadcast: Sony Network

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV

SEV vs INT Probable XIs

Sevilla FC: Bounou, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergio Reguilón, Fernando, Jordan, Ever Banega, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Diego Godin, Bastoni, Stefan De Vrij, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Roberto Gagliardini, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Ashley Young, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

SEV vs INT SQUADS

Sevilla FC: Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Jonathan Silva, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem, Marc Navarro, Rodrigo Tarin, Oscar Rodriguez, Bryan Gil, Javier Eraso, Aitor Ruibal, Roque Mesa, Ruben Perez, Alexander Szymanowski, Recio, Ibrahim Amadou, Guido Carrillo, Miguel Guerrero, Roger Assale, Javier Aviles.

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni, Ashley Young, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Diego Godin, Milan Skriniar, Kwadwo Asamoah, Lorenzo Pirola, Andrea Ranocchia, Antonio Candreva, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Victor Moses, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino, Borja Valero, Lucien Agoume, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez, Sebestiano Esposito.