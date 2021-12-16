Madrid: There were no surprises in the second round of Copa del Rey games in Spain, although Sevilla were close to crashing out of the competition in a dramatic evening in Mallorca. Sevilla, who currently sit in second place in La Liga were close to being the victim of a major upset as they needed a penalty shoot-out to get past Andrax, who were the better side for much of the game on Wednesday night.Also Read - Champions League Places in Peril for Spanish Sides in Final Group Games

Rafa Mir looked to have calmed Sevilla's nerves in the 57th minute, but Miquel Llabres drew the side from Mallorca level 10 minutes later and it stayed 1-1 until the end of extra time, with Sevilla squeezing home 6-5 in the penalty shoot-out.

The 2020 Cup winners, Real Sociedad had no problems in a foggy Zamora with goals from Jon Guridi, Benat Turrientes, and Mikel Oyarzabal seeing them to a 3-0 win.

Rayo Vallecano overcame the difficulties of an artificial pitch away to Bergantinos as goals from Mario Suarez, Pathe Cisse, and Sergio Moreno saw them home 3-1, reports Xinhua.

Villarreal produced the first-half blitz against Atletico Sanluqueno to give the third-tier team no options. Unai Emery’s men led 5-0 at halftime thanks to two goals from Paco Alcacer, one each from Moi Gomez and Samuel Chukwueze, and an own goal.

Sanuqueno pulled a goal back in the second half, but further goals from Dani Raba and Manu Trigueros confirmed Villarreal’s 7-1 win.

Elche were outplayed for much of a poor game away to Unionists Salamanca and failed to manage a shot on target in the entire game, but still won 1-0 thanks to a surreal own goal in injury time from Fernando Romain.

Meanwhile, Eibar won 2-1 in Tenerife and Sporting Gijon beat Alcorcon 2-1 in all second-division ties.

Tuesday night produced the first surprises in the competition as Alaves were knocked out 2-1 away to third-tier Linares, while Levante lost a penalty shoot-out after things had ended 3-3 after 120 minutes against Alcoyano (who last season beat Real Madrid in the competition).

Celta needed extra time before beating FC Andorra 2-1, while Wu Lei scored as Espanyol came back from a goal down to defeat fourth-tier Cristo Atletico 2-1. Enditem