Sevilla vs Roma LIVE Streaming UEFA Europa League, Final: When and Where to Watch UEL Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch UEFA Europa League FINAL match between Sevilla and Roma online and on TV.

Sevilla vs Roma LIVE Streaming UEFA Europa League, Final: When and Where to Watch UEL Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Budapest: A remarkable perfect record in European soccer must fall when Sevilla faces José Mourinho’s Roma in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Sevilla has played six and won six finals of the Europa League since its first in 2006, when the second-tier competition was still called the UEFA Cup. “For them to play the final is a normal thing, for us it is an extraordinary event,” Mourinho said on Tuesday, though adding: “History does not play.” Still, history also has something to say about Mourinho. The former Porto, Inter Milan and Manchester United coach has a 5-0 career mark in finals of the three major European club competitions, dating to 2003 and Porto’s UEFA Cup triumph.

When is the Sevilla vs Roma UEFA Europa League FINAL ?

The Sevilla vs Roma UEFA Europa League Final match will take place on Thursday, June 1st IST.

What is the timing of the Sevilla vs Roma UEFA Europa League FINAL ?

The Sevilla vs Roma UEFA Europa League Final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Sevilla vs Roma UEFA Europa League FINAL being played?

The Sevilla vs Roma UEFA Europa League Final match will be played at Puskas Arena, Budapest.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Sevilla vs Roma UEFA Europa League FINAL ?

The Sevilla vs Roma UEFA Europa League Final match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Sevilla vs Roma UEFA Europa League FINAL ?

The Sevilla vs Roma UEFA Europa League Final match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.

