Have you ever heard of sex dolls being used to fill up stadiums? That too in a country where pornography is banned? The top-flight South Korean football club FC Seoul denied it by saying they were 'mannequins' and not sex dolls.

Apologising to fans, the club admitted that they were mannequins, which were bought from a company called Dalcom, which produces sex toys and is a supplier of it. The club also admitted to have not done a background check of the company.

It was spotted on Sunday, during FC Seoul's first home game in the K-League.

In total, there were 30 mannequins – 28 of them female, and two of them male.

“They were supposed to take all the logos down before the game started,” Dalcom director Cho Young-June told the BBC. “But there were several hairbands and logos left to be caught by the public eye.”

FC Seoul official Lee Ji-hoon told the BBC it didn’t do a background check on Dalcom, and didn’t realise they worked in the sex industry.

Mr Lee admitted he thought the dolls looked “very human” – but said it didn’t even enter his mind that they could be sex toys.

Due to the pandemic, most of the sporting events across the world have been canceled or postponed. Very few matches are taking place and if it is, it is happening behind closed doors to prevent a gathering.