SFU vs SEO Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For SFU vs SEO

Here you will get SFU vs SEO dream11 team for Sunday’s Major League Cricket match to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas at 7:30 pm Local time (6:00 am IST). Also get the probable playing XIs, live streaming and full squads for SFU vs SEO.

Both teams have won their first game and now they will be looking to carry forward their winning streak. (Credits: Instagram)

The Seattle Orcas (SEO) will be going up against San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) on Sunday, July 16 (IST) in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC). The MLC contest between SFU and SEO will take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Both teams have won their first game and now they will be looking to carry forward their winning streak. SEO, in their last fixture, clinched a five-wicket victory against Washington Freedom and they will be looking to continue the momentum. With a hard-hitting batting line-up at their disposal, SEO will be looking to post a big total on Sunday. SFU, on the other hand, had a great batting performance in their last game and they are the only team in this season’s MLC to cross the 200-run mark. With great batting performances from Corey Anderson and Shadab Khan who scored 91 not out and 61 respectively, SFU posted a mammoth total of 215.

SFU have a great mix of all-rounders who can offer their team the balance they need. But their bowling unit will have to perform better as they conceded 193 against MI New York.

SFU vs SEO Match Details

Date: July 15 (July 16 in India)

Time: 7:30 pm Local time (6:00 am IST)

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas

SFU vs SEO Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Corey Anderson

Vice-captain: Shadab Khan

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Corey Anderson, Mathew Wade, Henrich Klassen

Allrounders: Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett, Andrew Tye

SFU vs SEO Probable XIs:

San Francisco Unicorns probable playing XI: Matthew Wade (wk), Finn Allen, Aaron Finch (c), Corey Anderson, Marcus Stoinis, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shadab Khan, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett

Seattle Orcas probable playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Imad Wasim, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Wayne Parnell (c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye

SFU vs SEO Squads:

San Francisco Unicorns Squad: Finn Allen, Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Lungi Ngidi, David White, Qais Ahmad, Mackenzie Harvey, Brody Couch, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Smit Patel, Amila Aponso

Seattle Orcas Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Imad Wasim, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Wayne Parnell (c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dwaine Pretorius, Hayden Walsh, Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Phani Simhadri, Matthew Tromp.

