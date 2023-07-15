Home

SFU vs SEO Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue Details Of SFU vs SEO Major League Cricket 2023

Here are the details of how cricket lovers can watch SFU vs SEO Major League Cricket 2023 online and on tv in India.

SFU vs SEO match will be played at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. (Credits: Instagram)

Brace yourself for an electrifying showdown on the cricket field as the San Francisco Unicorns are set to lock horns against Seattle Orcas in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) on Sunday. The enthralling fixture is set to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The anticipation runs high as both the teams are set to captivate spectators again after kicking off the tournament on a winning note. San Francisco Unicorns will be led by Aaron Finch while Wayne Parnell will handle the captain’s role for Seattle Orcas.

Here’s Date, time, venue, Playing XI that cricket fans need to know about San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas (SFU vs SEO) match 4 of Major League Cricket 2023:

When will the San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match 4 take place?

The San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match 4 of Major League Cricket 2023 will take place on Sunday, July 16.

Where will the San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match 4 match be played?

The San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match 4 of Major League Cricket 2023 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

What time will San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match 4 start?

The San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match 4 of Major League Cricket 2023 will start at 6 am IST.

How can cricket fans watch San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match 4 of Major League Cricket in India?

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Match 4 of Major League Cricket 2023 match on the JioCinema app and website.

San Francisco Unicorns Full Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (Wicketkeeper), Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shadab Khan, Finn Allen, Corey Anderson, Marcus Stoinis, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Tajinder Dhillon, Smit Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Amila Aponso, David White, Qais Ahmad, Mackenzie Harvey, Brody Couch, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, and Liam Plunkett

Seattle Orcas Full Squad: Wayne Parnell (c), Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Nauman Anwar, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Cameron Gannon, Andrew Tye, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Perera, Hayden Walsh, Dwaine Pretorius, Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Phani Simhadri, Matthew Tromp, and Harmeet Singh.

SFU vs SEO: Pitch Report

The Grand Prairie Stadium’s pitch is likely to suit the batters in. It is expected that the track will provide favourable batting conditions overall. The pacers may get some assistance with the new ball but they will have to work hard to stop the flow of runs. To add to their woes, the size of the boundary is likely to encourage batters to go for big hits.

SFU vs SEO: Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests a clear sky and the match should proceed as per the schedule. The players, however, will have a tough time due to humidity.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

