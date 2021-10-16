SG vs AM Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Speen Ghar Region vs Amo Region Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SG vs AM at Kandahar Cricket Stadium: In the match no. 2 of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament on Saturday, Speen Ghar Region will take on Amo Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium. The Afghan One Day Cup 2021 SG vs AM match will begin at 10 AM IST – October 16 in India. Speen Ghar Region lost 3 of their last 4 games last season which should keep them pumped for a better performance this season. On the other hand, Amo Region won 4 of their last 5 matches last season which shows great ambition along with brilliant teamwork which should allow them to continue their domination this year as well. Here is the Afghanistan ODD Tournament Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SG vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction, SG vs AM Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, SG vs AM Playing 11s Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Speen Ghar Region vs Amo Region, Fantasy Playing Tips – Afghanistan One Day Tournament.

TOSS: The Afghanistan One Day Tournament match toss between Speen Ghar Region and Amo Region will take place at 9:30 AM (IST) – October 16 in India.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

SG vs AM My Dream11 Team

Ikram Alikhil (vc), Javed Ahmadi (C), Nasir Jamal, Abdul Malik, Tamim Surkhorodi, Muslim Musa, Tariq Stanikzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aftab Alam, Jamshid Miralikhil, Saleem Safi.

SG vs AM Probable Playing XIs

Speen Ghar Region – Ikram Alikhil, Tariq Stanikzai, Tamim Surkhorodi, Nasir Khan, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Waheedullah Shafaq, Muslim Musa, Tahir Adil, Farhad Momand, Aftab Alam, Batin Shah.

Amo Region – Haji Murad Muradi, Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Malik, Nasir Jamal, Imran Mir, Azmatullah Omarzai, Juma Gul, Ibrahim Safi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Saleem Safi, Abdul Wasi Noori.

