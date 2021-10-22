SG vs BD Dream11 Tips And Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Speen Ghar Region vs Band-e-Amir Region Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SG vs BD at Kandahar Cricket Stadium: In match no. 8 of Afghanistan One Day Cup 2021 on Friday, Speen Ghar Region will take on Band-e-Amir Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2021 SG vs BD match will begin at 10 AM IST – October 22 in India. Speen Ghar Region have lost all three of their Afghanistan One Day Tournament matches and are currently fourth in the points table. They fell 35 runs short in their last match against the Mis Ainak Region. Band-e-Amir Region, on the other hand, lost their last fixture against Amo Region by five wickets. They have lost as many as two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Here is the Afghanistan ODD Tournament Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SG vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction, SG vs BD Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, SG vs BD Playing 11s Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Speen Ghar Region vs Band-e-Amir Region, Fantasy Playing Tips – Afghanistan One Day Tournament.Also Read - BAN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 9: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s - Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea, Team News For Today's Group B T20 Match at Al Amerat at 3:30 PM IST October 21 Thursday

TOSS: The Afghanistan One Day Tournament match toss between Speen Ghar Region and Band-e-Amir Region will take place at 9:30 AM (IST) – October 22 in India. Also Read - BOS vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament Match 7: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints - Boost Region vs Amo Region, Probable Playing 11s, Team News For Today's ODD Match at Kandahar Stadium 10 AM IST October 21 Thursday

Time: 10 AM IST Also Read - NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus Match 21 And 22: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints - Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Ypsonas Ground at 9:30 PM IST October 20 Wednesday

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

SG vs BD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Ishaq

Batsmen: Nasir Khan, Bahir Shah, Younas Ahmadzai

All-rounders: Tariq Stanikzai, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Zubaid Akbari (C)

Bowlers: Abdul Rahman, Nijat Masood, Farhad Momand (VC), Aftab Alam

SG vs BD Probable Playing XIs

Speen Ghar Region – Nasir Khan (C), Shawkat Zaman, Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Tariq Stanikzai, Bahir Shah, Arif Khan, Tamim Surkhorodi, Ismat Alam, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Adil, Shabir Noori.

Band-e-Amir Region – Zia-ul-Haq (C), Zubaid Akbari, Afar Zazai (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Younas Ahmadzai, Nisar Wahdat, Abdul Rahman, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Waqar Salamkheil, Nijat Masood, Mohammadullah Hamkar.

SG vs BD Squads

Speen Ghar Region (SG): Bahir Shah, Nasir Khan, Shabir Noori, Shawkat Zaman, Tamim Surkhorodi, Waheedullah Shafaq, Abid Mohammadi, Arif Ali Noori, Arif Khan, Bahar Shinwari, Muslim Musa, Tahir Adil, Tariq Stanikzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdul Rashid Naseri, Aftab Alam, Batin Shah, Farhad Momand, Ismat Alam, Zahir Shehzad.

Band-e-Amir Region (BD): Imran Janat, Islam Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Wasim Akram, Younas Ahmadzai, Zubaid Akbari, Amanullah Rafiqi, Baryal Afghan, Mudasir Sadiq, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Zia-ul-Haq, Mohammad Sardar, Abdul Rahman, Farmanullah Safi, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Nijat Masood, Nisar Wahdat, Rokhan Barakzai, Sayed Nasrat Quraishi, Waqar Salamkheil.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SG Dream11 Team/ BD Dream11 Team/ Speen Ghar Region Dream11 Team/ Band-e-Amir Region Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.