SG vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 toss between SG and BD will take place at 2.15 AM IST

Time – July 31, 2.45 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

SG vs BD Dream11 Team

Ikram Alikhil, Najibullah-Zadran, Usman Ghani(vc), Shawkat Zaman, Tamim Surkhorodi, Karim Janat(c), Farmanullah, Khalid Usman, Aftab Alam, Nasir Totakhil, Noor Ahmad.

SG vs BD Probable Playing XI

Speen Ghar Tigers: Waheedullah Shafaq, Shabir Noori, Nasir Khan, Fazal Zazai, Rahmatullah Sahaq, Karim Sadiq, Zubaid Akbari, Aftab Alam, Qais Ahmad, Abdullah Adil, Ishaq Rahimi(wk).

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Amanullah Rafiqi, Imran Mir, Karim Janat, Asif Musazai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Farmanullah Safi, Nasir Totakhil, Irfan Safi, Noor Ahmad, Aftab Alam, Nikat Masood