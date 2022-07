SG vs KE Dream11 Team Prediction, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Fantasy Hints

SG vs KE Dream11 Team Prediction, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022: Speen Ghar Tigers vs Kabul Eagles, Kabul International Cricket Stadium, 20 July 2022, 02:45 PM IST, Wed

TOSS – The Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 toss between SG and KE will take place at 2.15 PM IST

Time – July 20, 2.15 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

SG vs KE Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Najibullah-Zardran(C), Ibrahim Zardran(VC), Shawkat Zaman, Taib Rahman, Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Haseeb Ullah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Izharullahq Naveed.

SG vs KE Probable Playing XI

Kabul Eagles: Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Sediqullah Atal, Riaz Hassan, Allah Noor, Gulbadin Naib, Nangyalai Kharote, Iftekhar Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Bakhtar Atal, Mohammadullah Hamkar.

Speen Ghar Tigers: Waheedullah Shafaq, Shabir Noori, Nasir Khan, Fazal Zazai, Rahmatullah Sahaq, Karim Sadiq, Zubaid Akbari, Aftab Alam, Qais Ahmad, Abdullah Adil, Zahid Khan.