SGH vs DCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmsradt CC e.V Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s SGH vs DCC Match 10 at Frankfurt Oval: In the fifth and final match of the second day’s play of the ongoing T10 league in Frankfurt, SG Hainhausen 1886 will take on Darmsradt CC e.V. Also Read - TCP vs FCC Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club T10 Match 9 at Frankfurt Oval 6:30 PM IST September 29 Tuesday

We are through with the opening day of the league with Hainhausen winning both their matches to claim the top spot while Pfungstadt losing both their matches to be placed fifth in Group A. Darmstadt, Frankfurt and Hattersheim won one each. Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 11 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Tuesday September 29

The T10 series moves back to Frankfurt and this time 10 teams will be taking part in the five-day event. Also Read - DCC vs TUH Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Darmsradt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main T10 Match 8 at Frankfurt Oval 4:30 PM IST September 29 Tuesday

The teams are hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC e.V, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber.

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

September 29 Schedule

#Match 6, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 7, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 8, Darmsradt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 9, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 10, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmsradt CC e.V, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between SG Hainhausen 1886 and Darmsradt CC e.V will take place at 8:00 PM (IST) – September 29.

Match Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

SGH vs DCC My Dream11 Team

M Khan (captain), Naeem Ahmad (vice-captain), Muneeb Mubashir, Adnan Nazir, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Rafeh Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Ali Raza Virk, Majeed Nasseri, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Ali Imran

SGH vs DCC Squads

SG Hainhausen 1886: Noman Ahmed Raja, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Waqar Ahmad Rana, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Muneeb Mubashir

Darmstadt CC e.V: Mansoor Khan, Qudratullah Olfat, Vipin Chhetri, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Faheem Beigh, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Khalilur Rehman, Majeed Nasseri

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SGH Dream11 Team/ DCC Dream11 Team/ SG Hainhausen 1886 Dream11 Team/ Darmsradt CC e.V Dream11 / Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.