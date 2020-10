Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SG Hainhausen 1886 vs FCA04 Darmstadt Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s SGH vs FCD at Frankfurt Oval: In an exciting battle of ECS T10 – Frankfurt tournament on Friday, SG Hainhausen 1886 will take on FCA04 Darmstadt in the first semifinal at the Frankfurt Oval. The ECS T10 – Frankfurt SGH vs FCD match will begin at 12.30 PM IST – October 2. SGH finished the league stage on top of the Group A standings after picking up all points on offer during the course of the league stage. They seem unstoppable at the moment and are the firm favourites to lift the title. Coming to FCD, they finished second in Group B and have a huge task at hand to beat the inform SG Hainhausen 1886. Also Read - CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 14 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday October 2

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt semifinal 1 match toss between SG Hainhausen 1886 vs FCA04 Darmstadt will take place at 12 PM IST – October 2. Also Read - SVW vs FGB Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs FC Germania Bieber T10 Match 20 at Frankfurt Oval 8:30 PM IST October 1 Thursday

Time: 12.30 PM IST. Also Read - FCD vs SVW Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For FC04 Darmstadt vs SV Wiesbaden 1899 T10 Match 19 at Frankfurt Oval 6:30 PM IST October 1 Thursday

Venue: Frankfurt Oval.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Muneeb Mubashir, Umar Faroz

Batsmen: Rafeh Ahmad, Tahir Ahmad Adil (VC), Muhammad Ahmad

All-rounders: Mudassar Muhammad (C), Ghulam Saif, Ali Imran

Bowlers: Tahir Ahmed, Yasir Ahmed, Naeem Ahmad

SGH vs FCD Probable Playing XIs

SG Hainhausen 1886: Ali Imran, Tahir Ahmad Adil, Muneeb Mubashir, Rafeh Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Karim Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja, Ali Raza Virk, Muneeb Ahmad, Shakeel Hassan.

FCA04 Darmstadt: Muhammad Mudassar, Muhammad Tayyab, Umar Faroz, Kashif Tarar, Muhammad Ahmad, Akhlaq Ahmed, Husnain Kabeer, Ghulam Saif, Tahir Ahmed, Muneeb Ahmed, Naseem Asif.

SGH vs FCD Squads

SG Hainhausen 1886: Waqar Ahmad Rana, Muneeb Mubashir, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja.

FCA04 Darmstadt: Bisharat Ahmed, Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif and Toquir Ahmad, Yasir Hayat, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Anas Saeed, Ansar Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SGH Dream11 Team/ FCD Dream11 Team/ SG Hainhausen 1886 Dream11 Team Prediction/ FCA04 Darmstadt Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Frankfurt/ Online Cricket Tips and more.