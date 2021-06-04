SGH vs FCT Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Kiel

SG Hameln vs First Contact Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SGH vs FCT at Kiel Cricket Ground: In match no. 17 of ECS T10 Kiel tournament, First Contact will take on SG Hameln at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Kiel SGH vs FCT match will start at 12:30 PM IST – June 4. SG Hameln started their ECS T10 campaign with two losses but quickly turned things around and registered three back-to-back victories to move into the third spot in Group A. On the other hand, First Contact haven’t been in the best of forms in the ECS T10 Kiel so far. They have lost four of their five games, winning just once. Here is the ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SGH vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction, SGH vs FCT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SGH vs FCT Probable XIs ECS T10 Kiel, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – SG Hameln vs First Contact, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Kiel. Also Read - NW vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10 Match 12: Captain, Vice-captain - Nutmeg Warriors vs Clove Challengers, Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST June 3 Thursday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Kiel toss between First Contact and SG Hameln will take place at 12 PM IST – June 4. Also Read - BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain - Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s of Match 11 From National Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST June 3 Thursday

Time: 12:30 PM IST. Also Read - CP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10 Match 10: Captain, Vice-captain - Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, Today's Playing 11s, Team News From National Cricket Stadium at 7 PM IST June 3 Thursday

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground.

SGH vs FCT My Dream11 Team

Akbar Jabarkhel, Akila Rajapakshe, Sharif Safi, Safi Rahman, Chamila Bandara, Zahirshah Zakhil (C), Romal Barakzai, Rizwan Babar, Sadam Sherzad, Mudassar Iqbal, Muneeb Mohammad.

SGH vs FCT Probable Playing XIs

SG Hameln: Akila Rajapakshe, Safi Rahman, Chamila Bandara, Zarif Gul Mumand (wk), Mudassar Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Romal Barakzai, Rizwan Babar, Thusitha Ratnayake (C), Ankit Tomar, Muneeb Mohammad.

First Contact: Zahirshah Zakhil, Sadam Sherzad, Akbar Jabarkhel, Shaukat Ali, Sharif Safi (C), Salman Haider, Rahmanullah Hasan, Hasil Momand (wk), Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Ataullah Isakhel, Nassrullah Amla.

SGH vs FCT Squads

SG Hameln: Thusitha Ratnayake (C), Akila Rajapakshe, Anas Altaf, Ankit Tomar, Atta Rahman, Aziz Bhatti, Chamila Bandara, Hamza Mahmood, Indika Gunasekara, Mudassar Iqbal, Muneeb Mohammad, Naseem Aqib, Nekmal Khagsar, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Safi Rahman, Saran Kannan, Zarif Gul Mumand.

First Contact: Muhammad Sharif Safi (C), Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Ataullah Isakhel, Aziz Ullah, Azmatali Faraz, Hafiz Musakhel, Hasil Momand, Hassaan Khalid, Imran Khan Hassan, Muhammad Sharif Safi, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel, Nassrullah Amla, Rahmanullah Hasan kheil, Sadam Sherzad, Salman Haider, Shaukat Ali, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zakirullah Zakhil.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FCT Dream11 Team/ SGH Dream11 Team/ First Contact Dream11 Team Prediction/ SG Hameln Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Kiel/ Online Cricket Tips and more.