SGH vs KHTC Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Kiel

SG Hameln vs 1.Kieler HTC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SGH vs KHTC at Kiel Cricket Ground: In match no. 15 of ECS T10 Kiel tournament, 1.Kieler HTC will take on SG Hameln at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Kiel SGH vs KHTC match will start at 2:30 PM IST – June 4. SG Hameln have won three out of their five ECS T10 Kiel matches and are currently placed at the third spot in the Group A points table. They will head into the encounter on the back of a seven-run victory over Moorburger TSV. On the other hand, 1.Kieler HTC have managed to pick up four wins from their six ECS T10 Kiel matches and are placed just below their opponents in the points table.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Kiel match toss between SG Hameln and 1.Kieler HTC will take place at 2 PM IST – June 4.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground.

SGH vs KHTC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Deepak Prakash – Vice-Captain, Akila Rajapakshe

Batsmen – Safi Rahman, Harish Chidanandappa, Anthony Kishore

All-rounders – Romal Barakzai, Rizwan Babar – Captain, Samjit Chandran

Bowlers – Mudassar Iqbal, Aditya Mulay, Azizgul Khalil

SGH vs KHTC Probable Playing XIs

SG Hameln: Thusitha Ratnayake – Captain, Akila Rajapakshe, Ankit Tomar, Anas Altaf, Aziz Bhatti, Chamila Bandara, Mudassar Iqbal, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Safi Rahman, Zarif Gul Mumand – WK.

1.Kieler HTC: Azeem Azam – Captain, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adil Safder, Adnan Nooruddin – WK, Atif Latif, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Madura Ambagahage, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Sadeeq Shinwari, Shiraz Shah.

SGH vs KHTC Squads

SG Hameln: Thusitha Ratnayake – Captain, Akila Rajapakshe, Anas Altaf, Ankit Tomar, Atta Rahman, Aziz Bhatti, Chamila Bandara, Hamza Mahmood, Indika Gunasekara, Mudassar Iqbal, Muneeb Mohammad, Naseem Aqib, Nekmal Khagsar, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Safi Rahman, Saran Kannan, Zarif Gul Mumand.

1.Kieler HTC: Sadeequllah Shinwari, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adnan Nooruddin – WK, Abdulrahman Naimzai, Adil Safder, Akbar Piekuszewski, Atif Latif, Azeem Azam – Captain, Bilal Safi, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Delawer Omari, Madura Ambagahage, Muneeb Arif, Muqurrab Zaidi, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Ramez Sarway, Saqib Jan, Sardali Nasiri, Shafiullah Rasooli, Shehzad Abbas, Shiraz Shah, Vihang Saoji, Yousuf Ali Khan, Zia Ziaudin and Moiz Asif.

