SG Hameln vs Moorburger TSV Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SGH vs MTSV at Kiel Cricket Ground: In match no. 15 of ECS T10 Kiel tournament, Moorburger TSV will take on SG Hameln at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Kiel SGH vs MTSV match will start at 4:30 PM IST – June 3. SG Hameln had a poor start to their ECS T10 Kiel campaign, losing their first two matches against MTV Stallions. However, they bounced back strongly in their third game, beating 1. Kieler HTC by eight wickets. On the other hand, Moorburger TSV have also had an uninspiring start to their ECS T10 Kiel campaign, winning just one of their first four matches. Here is the ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SGH vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction, SGH vs MTSV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SGH vs MTSV Probable XIs ECS T10 Kiel, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – SG Hameln vs Moorburger TSV, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Kiel.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Kiel toss between Moorburger TSV and SG Hameln will take place at 4 PM IST – June 3.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground.

SGH vs MTSV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Deepak Prakash (VC), Akila Rajapakshe

Batsmen – Safi Rahman, Harish Chidanandappa, Anthony Kishore

All-rounders – Romal Barakzai, Rizwan Babar (C), Samjit Chandran

Bowlers – Mudassar Iqbal, Aditya Mulay, Azizgul Khalil

SGH vs MTSV Probable Playing XIs

SG Hameln: Rahaman Safi, Saran Revanath, Mudassar Iqbal, Thusitha Ratnayake (C/wk), Zarif Gul Mumand, Ankit Kumar, Atta Rahman, Muneeb Mohamad, Romal Barakzai, Saran Kannan, Ankit Tomar.

Moorburger TSV: Aditya Gopinath, Azizgul Khalil, Arun Prakash, Deepak Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Imran Tariq, Sachin Tawde (C/wk), Samjit Chandran, Shardul Joshi, Shreyas Dutta.

SGH vs MTSV Squads

SG Hameln: Thusitha Ratnayake (C), Akila Rajapakshe, Anas Altaf, Ankit Tomar, Atta Rahman, Aziz Bhatti, Chamila Bandara, Hamza Mahmood, Indika Gunasekara, Mudassar Iqbal, Muneeb Mohammad, Naseem Aqib, Nekmal Khagsar, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Safi Rahman, Saran Kannan, Zarif Gul Mumand.

Moorburger TSV: Anthony Kishore, Ashwarya Kumar, Hafiz Hassan, Hari Mahadevan, Karthik Chandregowda, Shreyas Datta, Someshwara Ravi, Aditya Mulay, Imran Tariq, Shardul Joshi, Vignesh Sridhar, Aditya Gopinath, Arun Prakash, Azizgul Khalil, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Joyson Rexraj, Samjit Chandran, Abhishek Chandrashekar, Deepak Prakash, Imran Khan, Sachin Tawde.

