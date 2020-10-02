Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SG Hainhausen 1886 vs SV Wiesbaden 1889 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's SGH vs SVW at Frankfurt Oval: In the highly-anticipated final match of ECS T10 – Frankfurt tournament on Friday, SG Hainhausen 1886 will take on SV Wiesbaden 1889 in the title clash at the Frankfurt Oval. The ECS T10 – Frankfurt SGH vs SVW match will begin at 8 PM IST – October 2. In their respective semifinal matches, SG Hainhausen defeated FCA04 Darmstadt to book a place in the final. SGH also finished the league stage on top of the Group A standings after picking up all points on offer during the course of the league stage. Meanwhile, SV Wiesbaden 1889, got the btter of Darmstadt CC to seal their berth in the summit clash of the T10 competition. They seem unstoppable at the moment and are the firm favourites to lift the title.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt final match toss between SG Hainhausen 1886 vs SV Wiesbaden 1889 will take place at 7.30 PM IST – October 2.

Time: 8 PM IST.

Venue: Frankfurt Oval.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Hasnain Kabeer, Muneeb Mubashir

Batsmen: Muhammad Tayyab, Zaman Khan, Ali Raza Virk

All-rounders: Muhammad Mudassar (VC), Ahmad Adil, Akhlaq Ahmed

Bowlers: Atta ul Quddoos, Tahir Ahmed, Qasrani Imran Ahmad

SGH vs SVW Probable Playing XIs

SG Hainhausen 1886: Ali Imran, Tahir Ahmad Adil, Muneeb Mubashir, Rafeh Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Karim Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja, Ali Raza Virk, Muneeb Ahmad, Shakeel Hassan.

SV Wiesbaden 1889: Ali Imran, Ahmad Adil, Muneeb Mubashir, Ali Raza Virk, Rafeh Ahmad, Tahir Yasir Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Noman Ahmed Raja, Atta ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad.

SGH vs SVW Squads

SG Hainhausen 1886: Waqar Ahmad Rana, Muneeb Mubashir, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja.

SV Wiesbaden 1889: Shahan Agha, Kashif Zadran, Amin Khan, Mohammad Rahimi, Esmail Zadran, Khalid Khan Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran jr, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Nasrullah Zadran, Jawed Khan, Momin Zadran, Enamullah Zadran, Abdullah Zadran.

