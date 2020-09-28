SGH vs TCP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's SGH vs TCP Match 2 at Frankfurt Oval:

The T10 series moves back to Frankfurt and this time 10 teams will be taking part in the event.

The teams are hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Türk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber.

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

September 28 Schedule

#Match 1, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 2, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 3, Darmsradt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 4, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs SG Hainhausen 1886, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 5, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Darmsradt CC e.V, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between SG Hainhausen 1886 and TSV Cricket Pfungstadt will take place at 2:00 PM (IST) – September 28.

Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

SGH vs TCP My Dream11 Team

R Ahmad (captain), M Habib (vice-captain), M Ahmad, T Ahmad-Adil, N Ahmed Raja, A Raza Virk, Z Nasar, A Imran, T Ahmed, A Pasha

SGH vs TCP Squads

SG Hainhausen 1886: Waqar Ahmad Rana, Muneeb Mubashir, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Khalid Mahmood Babar, Zeshan Atif, Barkat Ali, Zeeshan Ali, Tousif Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zulfiqar Zafar Ahmad, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas

