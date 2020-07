Dream11 Team Hints

SGH vs TUH Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Frankfurt: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main at 5:30 PM IST July 19:SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players List of SGH vs TUH, ECS T10 – Frankfurt, SG Hainhausen 1886 Dream 11 Team Player List, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main playoff match, Cricket Tips SGH vs TUH, Online Cricket Tips SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main ECS T10 – Frankfurt

Toss: The toss between SG Hainhausen 1886 and Turk FC Hattersheim am Main will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt CC

SGH vs TUH My Dream11 Team

F Bashir (captain), T Ahmad-Adil (vice-captain), S Ahmed, R Ahmed, Y Ramzan-Butt, A Raza Virk, I Ullah, N Mahmod, Y Ahmed, A Imran, K Ahmad

SGH vs TUH SQUADS

SG Hainhausen 1886: Ali Raza Virk, Akakhel Tariq jan, Asrar Ahmad, Ali Imran, Ahmad Adil, Haroon Malik, Atta ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Muneeb Mubashir, Muneeb Ahmad, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Yasir Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Noman Ahmed Raja, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Waqar Ahmad Rana

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Shehid Ahmed, Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Anees Ur Rehman Bhatti, Javeed Butt, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad Mohamed Ameer Bin Jung, Amir Waheed, Inaam Ullah, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Abdul Salam Bhatti, Atta Ul Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif Ahmad, Rana Rizwan Ahmad and Hasher Rehma Bhatti, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yousaf Ramzan Butt

