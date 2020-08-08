Dream11 Team Hints

The Malaysian T10 Bash is a three-day event that will see the participation from four teams with 11 matches scheduled to be played from Friday to Sunday. The pool has been created from national cricketers and Malaysia-based overseas cricketers who will be representing. Central Smashers, Northern Strikers, Southern Hitters and Western Warriors.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format followed by semi-finals and the final on Sunday.

All the matches will be played at Kinrara Oval.

Toss: The toss between Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters will take place at 8:00 AM (IST).

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Oval



SH vs CS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: A Zuhdi

Batsmen: V Singh, A Arudin, A Faiz, A Ramly

All-rounders: M Idrees, A Khan, M Sulaiman

Bowlers: P Singh, S Malik, V Unni

SQUADS

Southern Hitters (SH): Ainool Haqqiem, Kevin Perera, Rehan Mehmood, Aminuddin Ramly, Virandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Bhushan Vilas Save, Sachinu Hettige, Muhammad Amir-Azim, Md Sulaiman, Muhammad Gulraiz, Haider Ali, Saifullah Malik, Vijay Unni, Hashim Islam

Central Smashers (CS): Ammar Zuhdi, Wan Amirul, Anwar-Arudin, Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Faiz, Abdulla Shahid, Janidu Himsara, Amir Khan, Shankar Sathish, Suharril Fetri, Mohsan Idrees, Pavandeep Singh, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Akbar Ali, Rizwan Haider

