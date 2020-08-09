Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Malaysian T10 Bash – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SH vs NS at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur: In an exciting Malaysian T10 Bash match on super Sunday, Southern Hitters will take on Northern Strikers in the final match of the tournament at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur – August 9, 2020. The Malaysian T10 Bash SH vs NS match will commence at 5.10 PM IST. Both teams put up professional performances in the semifinals as they inched one step closer to becoming champions. While the Strikers have improved with each game, the Hitters are the undoubted favourites to win it allowing to their form. In the group stage fixture between the two sides, the Hitters beat the Strikers by eight runs, although much has changed since that game. All in all, a high-scoring encounter is expected between the two sides as they fight for the mantle of Champions of the Malaysian T10 Bash 2020.

TOSS – The toss between Southern Hitters and Northern Strikers will take place at 4.45 PM (IST) – August 9.

Time: 5.10 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Ainool Haqqiem, Mohamed Imam

Batsmen- Aminuddin Ramli, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Abdul Rashid Ahad

All-Rounders- Virandeep Singh (C), Muhammad Gulraiz, Syed Aziz (VC)

Bowlers- Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Abdul Rahman

SH vs NS Probable Playing XIs

Southern Hitters: A Haqqiem, A Ramly, V Singh, S Idrus, B Save, M Amir, M Sulaiman, M Gulraiz, S Malik, V Unni and H Islam.

Northern Strikers: M Imam, A Jamaluddin, H Singh, N Rehman, S Aziz, A Hafiz, M Zaman, Z Fazal, A Rahman, H Ali and M Syaqir-Suhaime.

SH vs NS Squads

Southern Hitters: Virandeep Singh (C), Haider Ali, Kevin Perera, Sulaiman Ali, Muhammad Gulraiz, Neville Liyanage, Rehan Mahmood, Ahmad Asby Tan Haris, Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramli, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Bhushan Save, Sachinu Hettige, Saifullah Malik, Syazrul Ezat Idrus and Vijay Unni Suresh Unni.

Northern Strikers: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Nazril, Abdul Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaimei, Anwar Rahman, Ariff Jamaludeen, Ariff Ullah, Chandan Kumar, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Harinder Sekhon, Mohamed Imam, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani and Zahid Fazal.

