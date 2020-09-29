Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Malaysian T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s SH vs NS at Kinrara Academy Oval: In an exciting Malaysian T20 League match on wonderful Wednesday, Southern Hitters will take on Northern Strikers in match no. 5 of the tournament at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur – September 30, 2020. The Malaysian T20 League 2020 SH vs NS match will commence at 9 AM IST. After an embarrassing defeat in the hands of Central Smashers, Southern Hitters will be keen get back to the winning ways in the match against Northern Strikers. The Hitters had beaten Western Warriors by 19 runs in the tournament opener. However, they were shot out for just 70 runs in their last game. On the other hand, Northern Strikers won their first game comfortably. In the second fixture against the Warriors, Strikers suffered a five-wicket loss. Both teams will aim now be eager to return to winning ways to strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs in the competition. Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 11 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Tuesday September 29

TOSS: The toss between Southern Hitters and Northern Strikers will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) – September 30. Also Read - TOT vs CHE Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction English League Cup 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Football Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 12.15 AM IST Wednesday September 30

Time: 9 AM IST Also Read - SGH vs DCC Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmsradt CC e.V T10 Match 10 at Frankfurt Oval 8:30 PM IST September 29 Tuesday

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Ainool Haqqiem, Mohamed Imam

Batsmen- Aminuddin Ramli, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Abdul Rashid Ahad

All-Rounders- Virandeep Singh (C), Muhammad Gulraiz, Syed Aziz (VC)

Bowlers- Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Abdul Rahman

SH vs NS Probable Playing XIs

Southern Hitters: Syed Aziz (C), Ainool Hafiz, Mohamed Imam, Danyal Hafeez, Harinderjit Singh (WK), Ahmad Asby, Anwar Rahman, Mas Elysa, Zahied Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Vijay Unni.

Northern Strikers: Virandeep Singh (C), Bhushan Save, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan Malik, Aminuddin Ramly, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim (WK), Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz, Aimal Khan, Winifred Duraisingam.

SH vs NS SQUADS

Southern Hitters (SH): Wan Amirul, Harinderjit Singh-Sekhon, Mohammed Imam Jawfer, Mas Elysa, Asby Tan Haris, Danyal Hafeez, Ainool Hafiz, Muhammad Hazriq Azmir, Arjoon Thillainathan, Aaryan Amin PremJ, Syed -Aziz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Vijay Unni, Anwar Rahman, Nik Nur Atiela, Md Sulaiman, Zahid Fazal.

Northern Strikers (NS): Ainool Haqqiem, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Virandeep Singh, Bhushan Vilas Save, Anas Malik, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Aimal Khan, Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, Winifred Duraisingam, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Muhammad Luqman Nur Hakimi Irhwan, Neville Liyanage, Zulamry Mohdin, Aisya Eleesa.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SH Dream11 Team/ NS Dream11 Team/ Southern Hitters Dream11 Team Prediction/ Northern Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Malaysian T20 League/ Online Cricket Tips and more.